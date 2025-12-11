US sides with Russia in UN resolution on Chornobyl disaster

The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution on Dec. 10 to boost international cooperation and reduce the impact of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, with 97 countries voting in favor and eight against.

Russia, Belarus, China, North Korea, and the U.S. voted against the document. Thirty-nine countries abstained from voting.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the resolution brings in the correct Ukrainian spelling — Chornobyl instead of the Russian-style Chernobyl — and "draws attention to the aggressor’s crimes against the Ukrainian people and threats to global nuclear security."

According to the minister, Russia tried to use Belarus to hide its actions and push an alternative version that removed references to its attacks on Chornobyl facilities.

In February, a Russian Shahed-type drone struck the New Safe Confinement over Chornobyl's destroyed 4th reactor. The structure built to contain radioactive material was damaged, although no serious radiation leaks were caused.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the protective shield built to prevent radiation leaking from the Chornobyl plant "lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability" and needs to be repaired promptly.

The U.N. resolution points to the lasting consequences of the 1986 disaster and highlights the importance of supporting the affected areas.

The U.S. stands out among the countries that voted against the document. This move comes as Washington and Moscow see improving ties, discuss renewed cooperation, and the Trump administration pushes Ukraine toward a peace deal with Russia, even if it doesn’t fully reflect Ukraine's interests.

Washington's representative said the U.S. voted against the resolution not because it opposed nuclear safety measures, but because it objected to references to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The representative added that Washington will continue to support international nuclear-safety initiatives and efforts to prevent similar incidents at Ukraine's nuclear facilities.