Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Chornobyl, Volodymyr Zelensky, Nuclear power plant, Nuclear safety, Ukraine's nuclear power
Edit post

Chornobyl Nuclear Plant shelter damaged in Russian drone strike

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 14, 2025 9:46 AM 2 min read
An isolation structure over the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Chornobyl zone, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 31, 2024. (Karina Piliuhina/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack drone struck the protective shelter of the destroyed 4th power unit at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Feb. 14.

"This is a terrorist threat to the entire world," Zelensky said.

The strike damaged the shelter, but the fire was extinguished and radiation levels remained stable, according to the president. Monitoring efforts continue to assess any potential risks.

0:00
/
Alleged moment of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the destroyed 4th power unit at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Feb. 14, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram).

Chornobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, remains a highly sensitive location. The explosion of the plant's reactor on Apr. 26, 1986, contaminated a vast area spanning Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

Zelensky said the attack underscores Russia's continued disregard for global security.

"Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric. This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world," he said.

The Chornobyl plant, located about 130 kilometers north of Kyiv, was briefly occupied by Russian forces in the early days of the full-scale invasion before they withdrew in March 2022.

Ukraine’s possible territorial losses may be ‘formalized without recognition by US,’ Kellogg tells Fox News
“I think there will be a certain agreement on the potential loss of territory. But, look, you don’t have to admit it,” U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.