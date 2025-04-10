US, Russia conduct prisoner swap, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia and the United States held a prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi on April 10, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Moscow released Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national accused of treason for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military, the WSJ wrote. Last year, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media.

He attributed her release from Russian detention to U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "will continue to work for the release of all Americans."

In exchange, Washington reportedly freed Artur Petrov, a German-Russian dual citizen who was arrested in 2023 in Cyprus at the request of the U.S. for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a senior Russian intelligence official negotiated the swap, an unnamed CIA official told WSJ.

Ratcliffe was present at the Abu Dhabi airport where the exchange took place, according to a newspaper's source familiar with the matter.