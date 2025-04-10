The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, United States, Prisoner exchange
US, Russia conduct prisoner swap, WSJ reports

by Kateryna Denisova April 10, 2025 11:51 AM 1 min read
Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen, attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Karelina plead guilty to treason charges on Aug. 7, her lawyer told Russian state media. (Sverdlovsk Regional Court/Reuters)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia and the United States held a prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi on April 10, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Moscow released Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national accused of treason for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military, the WSJ wrote. Last year, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media.  

He attributed her release from Russian detention to U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "will continue to work for the release of all Americans."

In exchange, Washington reportedly freed Artur Petrov, a German-Russian dual citizen who was arrested in 2023 in Cyprus at the request of the U.S. for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a senior Russian intelligence official negotiated the swap, an unnamed CIA official told WSJ.

Ratcliffe was present at the Abu Dhabi airport where the exchange took place, according to a newspaper's source familiar with the matter.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.