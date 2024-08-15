Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian Courts, United States, Yekaterinburg, Prisoners
Edit post

Russia sentences US citizen to 12 years imprisonment for donating to Ukraine charity

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 1:37 PM 1 min read
Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen, attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Karelina plead guilty to treason charges on Aug. 7, her lawyer told Russian state media. (Sverdlovsk Regional Court/Reuters)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian court has sentenced dual U.S.-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison for treason, Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported on Aug. 15.

Karelina, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Russia earlier this year while visiting her grandparents. Russian authorities charged her with treason because she donated $51.80 to the nonprofit organization Razom for Ukraine.

Russia claimed she had provided funding to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Karelina's trial began June 20 at a court in Yekaterinburg and was held behind closed doors. Her lawyer said on Aug. 7 that she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Karelina was not included in a major prisoner exchange that occurred on Aug. 1. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza were all released as part of the swap.

According to the local media outlet Vecherniye Vedomosti, Karelina was sentenced by Andrey Mineyev, the same judge who sentenced Gershkovich in July, shortly before the swap took place.

The prosecution asked for Karelina to be sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Razom for Ukraine responded to Karelina's arrest in February that it was "appalled by reports that a U.S.-Russian dual national has been arrested by Russian authorities for purportedly making a charitable donation" to the organization.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.