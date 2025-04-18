The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Syria, Middle East, War, Terrorism
Edit post

US reportedly closing 3 military bases in Syria, cuts troop presence

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read
An independence-era Syrian flag adorns the building of the Hama Governorate headquarters in the central Syrian City on December 30, 2024. (Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is shutting down three of its eight operational bases in northeastern Syria, reducing its military presence from 2,000 to 1,400 troops, the New York Times reported on April 17, citing two senior U.S. officials.

The closures include Mission Support Site Green Village, MSS Euphrates, and a smaller unnamed facility. U.S. commanders will reportedly decide within 60 days whether to further reduce the troop presence.

Despite the reduction, the U.S. military will continue supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance controlling northeastern Syria, in operations against the Islamic State.

U.S. President Donald Trump has "expressed deep skepticism" about maintaining any military presence in Syria. However, military analysts have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in the country to counter lingering terrorist threats.

Since pro-Russian dictator Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a rebel offensive and fled to Russia, Moscow also began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

A Russian delegation had since traveled to Syria to meet the new leadership, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pledged support and cooperation to Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Bloomberg reported that Moscow is close to an agreement with Syria's new government to maintain a limited military presence in exchange for assisting with anti-Islamic State operations in eastern Syria.

Ukraine has also reached out to Syria's new government regarding Russia's military presence. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30, 2024, and later indicated that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the matter.

Russian Supreme Court removes Taliban from list of banned terrorist organizations
Russia’s Supreme Court removed its designation of the Taliban as a terrorist organization, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on April 17.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.