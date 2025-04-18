US reportedly closing 3 military bases in Syria, cuts troop presence

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is shutting down three of its eight operational bases in northeastern Syria, reducing its military presence from 2,000 to 1,400 troops, the New York Times reported on April 17, citing two senior U.S. officials.

The closures include Mission Support Site Green Village, MSS Euphrates, and a smaller unnamed facility. U.S. commanders will reportedly decide within 60 days whether to further reduce the troop presence.

Despite the reduction, the U.S. military will continue supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance controlling northeastern Syria, in operations against the Islamic State.

U.S. President Donald Trump has "expressed deep skepticism" about maintaining any military presence in Syria. However, military analysts have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in the country to counter lingering terrorist threats.

Since pro-Russian dictator Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a rebel offensive and fled to Russia, Moscow also began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

A Russian delegation had since traveled to Syria to meet the new leadership, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pledged support and cooperation to Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Bloomberg reported that Moscow is close to an agreement with Syria's new government to maintain a limited military presence in exchange for assisting with anti-Islamic State operations in eastern Syria.

Ukraine has also reached out to Syria's new government regarding Russia's military presence. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30, 2024, and later indicated that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the matter.