Putin holds first call with Syria's transitional president, pledges support and future cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first official phone conversation on Feb. 12 with Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

The Kremlin described the discussion as “constructive and business-like,” covering trade, education, and other areas of cooperation, with both leaders agreeing to maintain dialogue.

Syrian television reported that al-Shaara reaffirmed Syria’s strategic ties with Russia and expressed willingness to engage with all parties that could contribute to security and stability.

Putin allegedly offered to help with the country's economic situation and invited Syria’s foreign minister to visit Moscow.

The call came after a Russian delegation visited Damascus, marking the first such trip since Assad was ousted and granted asylum in Russia.

Following the overthrow of Assad in December, Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra stated on Feb. 6 that Russia's ability to retain its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Khmeimim will depend on what Moscow offers in return.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to support Assad's brutal crackdown against opposition forces. With Moscow's backing, Assad's regime imprisoned, tortured, and killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians.