Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, Russia, Putin, Bashar al-Assad
Edit post

Putin holds first call with Syria's transitional president, pledges support and future cooperation

by Sonya Bandouil February 13, 2025 5:35 AM 1 min read
Ahmed al Sharaam Syria's newly named transitional president, speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati (not seen) following their meeting in Damascus, Syria on January 11, 2025. (Foreign Desk Syria/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first official phone conversation on Feb. 12 with Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

The Kremlin described the discussion as “constructive and business-like,” covering trade, education, and other areas of cooperation, with both leaders agreeing to maintain dialogue.

Syrian television reported that al-Shaara reaffirmed Syria’s strategic ties with Russia and expressed willingness to engage with all parties that could contribute to security and stability.

Putin allegedly offered to help with the country's economic situation and invited Syria’s foreign minister to visit Moscow.

The call came after a Russian delegation visited Damascus, marking the first such trip since Assad was ousted and granted asylum in Russia.

Following the overthrow of Assad in December, Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra stated on Feb. 6 that Russia's ability to retain its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Khmeimim will depend on what Moscow offers in return.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to support Assad's brutal crackdown against opposition forces. With Moscow's backing, Assad's regime imprisoned, tortured, and killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Trump holds call with Putin, says Ukraine peace negotiations to start ‘immediately’
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both agreed that “we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.