US likely moved nuclear weapons to UK for first time since 2008 amid Russian threats, Bloomberg reports

The United States likely stationed a portion of its nuclear weapons arsenal in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg reported on July 28, as the U.S. seeks to reaffirm solidarity with European allies amid increased Russian threats.

According to Bloomberg, citing open-source data and defense analysts who spoke with the publication, the U.S. likely delivered the nuclear weapons on July 16, following a flight from the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico to an airbase in Lakenheath, England. The flight, made by a U.S. C-17 transport aircraft, flew with its transponder on and involved the U.S. Air Force's Prime Nuclear Airlift Force.

The weapons deliveries likely comprise of the B61-12 thermonuclear bombs, a newer version of a tactical nuclear weapon first developed during the Cold War, according to Bloomberg.

As per their countries' security policy, the U.S. and U.K. do not comment on the status and location of their nuclear weaponry. The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the reporting given the secrecy surrounding the matter.

The reported move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28.

In recent months, the U.S. has sought to reassure European allies of its commitment to European security amid Russia's ongoing threats and nuclear sabre-rattling against European countries.

After a tumultuous start to relations amid Trump's questioning whether Washington should defend alliance members that do not meet military spending, the U.S. president has improved standing with NATO allies in recent months following the alliance's decision to increase military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

Trump has also seemingly shifted his position towards Russia in recent weeks amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's rejection of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump said on July 28 that he aims to shorten the 50-day tariff deadline he had set to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a peace deal in Ukraine, expressing disappointment with Kremlin leader.

"We are going to have to look, and I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer — what is going to happen." Trump said he now plans to impose a 10- to 12-day deadline starting July 28.

Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev and deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, have repeatedly levied threats against Ukraine and other European countries since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Despite the threat, Western intelligence agencies have not assessed an immediate threat that Russia is preparing to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.