Trump says he would urge Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that fail to meet financial obligations

by Olena Goncharova February 11, 2024 6:37 AM 2 min read
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters after his win at a New Hampshire Primary night watch party on Jan. 23, 2024. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 10 if reelected, he would endorse Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO member countries failing to meet defense spending criteria, in a declaration indicating his disregard for the alliance's collective-defense principle.

"NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, CNN reported. "I said, 'Everybody's gonna pay.' They said, 'Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn’t believe the answer."

In 2014, NATO allies reached an agreement following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula to cease the reduction in defense spending implemented after the Cold War and aim to allocate 2% of their GDPs to defense by 2024.

Trump recounted a conversation with "the president of a major country" who queried whether the U.S. would defend them if invaded by Russia despite their insufficient contributions.

"No, I would not protect you," Trump recalled telling that president. "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."

The White House later Saturday called Trump’s remarks "appalling and unhinged" and touted President Joe Biden’s efforts to bolster the alliance.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump unsettled Western allies by suggesting that the U.S., if he were in charge, could forsake its NATO treaty obligations and offer defense assistance solely to nations adhering to the alliance's criteria, which require committing two percent of their gross domestic products to military expenditure.

Author: Olena Goncharova
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 7.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
