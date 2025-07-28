'I already know the answer' — Trump plans to shorten 50-day Ukraine peace deadline given to Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 28 that he aims to shorten the 50-day deadline he had set to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a peace deal in Ukraine, expressing disappointment with the Kremlin leader.

The U.S. president was referring to his July 14 warning that Washington would impose up to 100% in secondary tariffs on Russia unless Moscow agreed to a peace deal in Ukraine within the next 50 days.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Turnberry golf club in Scotland.

"So we are going to have to look, and I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer — what is going to happen."

During a July 14 meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he "is disappointed in President Putin" and warned he would impose "severe tariffs" if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

The proposed tariffs would target Russian imports and impose secondary sanctions on nations purchasing Russian oil. Given the limited direct trade between the U.S. and Russia, these secondary measures are expected to have a significant effect.

Despite Trump's warnings, Russia has continued drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and maintains offensives on multiple areas of the front line, especially in Donetsk and Sumy oblasts.

Trump's latest statement followed the third round of Ukraine-Russia talks on July 23, which, like the previous rounds, ended without a ceasefire agreement.

In the meantime, Russia continues to push for the same core demands it outlined at the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022: a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, large-scale demilitarization of the country, and legal "guarantees" for the Russian language, culture, and Moscow-linked religious groups in Ukraine.