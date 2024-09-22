The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, India, Australia, Japan, Ukraine, Diplomacy
Edit post

US, India, Japan, Australia issue joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 22, 2024 6:57 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden bids farewell to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of the Quad Leaders Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 21, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia called for "a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in Ukraine in a joint statement following the Quad Leaders Summit on Sept. 21.

The Quad countries — the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia — form a strategic alliance dedicated to shared economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The Sept. 21 meeting marks the group's fourth annual leaders' summit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and U.S. President Joe Biden convened in Wilmington, Delaware to discuss their ongoing cooperation.

Their joint declaration included a call for peace in Ukraine.

"(W)e reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

"We also note the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security."

The declaration also said the use or threat of nuclear weapons was "unacceptable" in the context of the war.

The statement did not explicitly condemn the Russian Federation for its full-scale invasion, instead reiterating that "all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."

The Quad declaration comes as world leaders gather in the U.S. ahead of the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York City.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will present his victory plan for Ukraine to Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly. He will also reportedly meet with Japan's Kishio during his visit to the U.S.

India's Modi visited Kyiv on Aug. 23, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Modi's visit came just weeks after Modi's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.

US Ambassador Brink: ‘We have some sense of contours of Zelensky’s victory plan’
The Kyiv Independent spoke with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Sept. 19 on the sidelines of the National Media Talk, an annual journalism conference held in Kyiv, and supported by USAID and Internews. The following is the transcript of the interview: The Kyiv Independent: Thank yo…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.