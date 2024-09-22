US, India, Japan, Australia issue joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia called for "a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in Ukraine in a joint statement following the Quad Leaders Summit on Sept. 21.

The Quad countries — the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia — form a strategic alliance dedicated to shared economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The Sept. 21 meeting marks the group's fourth annual leaders' summit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and U.S. President Joe Biden convened in Wilmington, Delaware to discuss their ongoing cooperation.

Their joint declaration included a call for peace in Ukraine.

"(W)e reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

"We also note the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security."

The declaration also said the use or threat of nuclear weapons was "unacceptable" in the context of the war.

The statement did not explicitly condemn the Russian Federation for its full-scale invasion, instead reiterating that "all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."

The Quad declaration comes as world leaders gather in the U.S. ahead of the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York City.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will present his victory plan for Ukraine to Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly. He will also reportedly meet with Japan's Kishio during his visit to the U.S.

India's Modi visited Kyiv on Aug. 23, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Modi's visit came just weeks after Modi's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.