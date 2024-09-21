The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Japan, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese-Ukrainian relations
Edit post

Japanese PM Kishida to meet Zelensky in US, media report

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2024 2:04 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, in May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed on Sept. 21 for his four-day tour in the U.S., where he will reportedly meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Kishida is expected to convey Japan's intention to continue supporting Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Russia during the meeting.

Zelensky is soon heading to the U.S. to attend the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York and present a five-point victory plan to the American leadership. Ukraine’s Presidential Office has not announced the meeting with Kishida yet.

This will be Kishida’s final work trip to the U.S. before stepping down as the Japanese prime minister. He’s also expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend the U.N. General Assembly, among other events.

Since March 2022, Japan has committed over $12 billion in humanitarian, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine.

Under a security agreement signed in June, Tokyo pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in 2024 and continue supporting the country throughout the next 10 years.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:00 PM

Raiffeisen Bank agrees to sell Belarusian subsidiary.

Austria-headquartered Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) agreed to sell its stake in its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank, marking the first step toward fully withdrawing from the Belarusian market, RBI announced on Sept. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.