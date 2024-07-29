US, India discuss Ukraine peace ahead of Modi's anticipated August visit to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the Quad Summit in Tokyo on July 28, to discuss among other things a "just and enduring peace" in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

The comments on Ukraine come as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to travel to Kyiv in August, marking his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its all-out war in February 2022.

In June, Modi met with Zelensky in Italy during the G7 summit. They discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine, with Modi emphasizing the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy." He reiterated that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution, according to the meeting's official handout.

During the meeting, which also focused on the economic development of the Indo-Pacific region, Blinken "underscored the importance of realizing a just and enduring peace for Ukraine consistent with the UN Charter," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said.

New Delhi continues to maintain a vibrant economic partnership with Moscow amid the all-out war against Ukraine, much to the dismay of Western countries. Earlier this month, Modi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in an effort to develop "stronger ties between our nations."

"Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the special and privileged strategic partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi then wrote on X.

The fraught relationship between Ukraine and India intensified in recent weeks as President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Modi's visit to Russia as "a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts," which led India to summon Ukraine's ambassador over Zelensky's comments.

Following the sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil, second only to China, purchasing its oil in Indian rupees, dirhams, and Chinese yuan.







