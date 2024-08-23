Skip to content
Indian prime minister arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

by Chris York August 23, 2024 9:49 AM 2 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses participants during a press conference at the Polish Prime Minister's Office, on August 22, 2024, in Warsaw, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 23, where he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Times of India reported.

The historic visit is the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already in Kyiv," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko confirmed in a post on Telegram. Ukrainian railways later posted a video of Modi disembarking in Kyiv.

Modi's visit to Ukraine comes just weeks after a trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people.

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.

In June, Modi met with Zelensky in Italy during a G7 summit. They discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine, with Modi emphasizing the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy."

He reiterated that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution, according to the meeting's official handout.

India has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow.

India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

While India participated in Ukraine's global peace summit in June, Modi did not attend personally, and India's representative did not ultimately sign the joint communique.

Modi was also one of the few democratically elected leaders to congratulate Putin on his re-election in March after a vote that was widely considered to be neither free nor fair.

Author: Chris York
News Feed

Ukraine news
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
