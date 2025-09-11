KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

US House passes $890 billion defense bill, includes $400 million for Ukraine aid

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US House passes $890 billion defense bill, includes $400 million for Ukraine aid
Supporters of Ukraine celebrate after House of Representatives passed bills, including aid to Ukraine and Israel, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, United States on April 20, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $890 billion defense policy bill on Sept. 10, allocating $400 million for Pentagon security assistance to Ukraine despite mounting Republican resistance, the New York Times reported.

The new funds were allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-led program that supplies arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

While the Ukraine provision faced pushback, a proposal by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to eliminate aid was rejected with bipartisan opposition.

Greene tied her initiative to the Sept. 10 killing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in the U.S., vowing to introduce amendments to block further funding for Ukraine.

Zarutska fled Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Her killing, captured in a video circulated by conservative commentators, has been weaponized in the U.S. and Europe to promote xenophobic narratives.

Since the start of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has avoided seeking new congressional funds for Kyiv, instead pressing European allies to buy U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

"We're no longer involved with funding Ukraine, but we are involved with trying to stop the war and the killing in Ukraine," Trump said at a cabinet meeting in late August.

While Ukraine continues to receive U.S. arms under the USAI, Trump has yet to approve any new aid packages under a separate tool called the presidential drawdown authority, which his predecessor, ex-President Joe Biden, widely used.

Instead, Trump unveiled a new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, a NATO-led program under which the allies purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

The bill passed 231-196 and also provides for enhanced military readiness and higher pay for U.S. service members.

The House bill now moves to the Senate, where further negotiations are expected.

Russian drones have entered several NATO countries’ airspace. Far more may be within their range
The latest massive aerial attack on Ukraine hit a new milestone in the continuing escalation of Russian bombardments, after Poland announced that it had closed airports and downed Russian drones in its airspace overnight on Sept. 10. “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X, adding that those “that posed a direct threat were shot down.” As Russia continues to improve its drones — which Ukrainian intelligence h
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
UkraineUnited StatesUS aid to UkraineWarTrump & Ukraine
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 11
Russian officials named as suspects in killing of EuroMaidan protesters.

"The Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, in particular Independence Square, assessed the situation on the spot and further adjusted... the operational plan of neutralizing protest actions with the forceful dispersal of demonstrators," the State Bureau of Investigation said.

Thursday, September 11
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks