Left wing of Scholz’s party seeks to stop arms supplies to Ukraine, start talks with Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 2:45 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The left wing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party also called for urging China and other countries to become intermediaries in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, der Spiegel reported, citing an open letter signed by the politicians. Scholzhad been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.