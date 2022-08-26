Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 26, 2022

externalLeft wing of Scholz’s party seeks to stop arms supplies to Ukraine, start talks with Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 2:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The left wing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party also called for urging China and other countries to become intermediaries in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, der Spiegel reported, citing an open letter signed by the politicians. Scholzhad been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok