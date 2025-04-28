The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Schumer criticizes Trump’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war, warns of risk to US alliances

by Olena Goncharova April 28, 2025 3:46 AM 2 min read
Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol after the Senate passed a bill to send foreign aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war on April 27, warning that the administration’s approach is damaging U.S. alliances and projecting weakness to adversaries.

Appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," Schumer said, “The Europeans have stood up for us — the whole West has stood up for us. They’ve put in money. They’ve used all kinds of diplomatic and economic tools to back us and how is Europe going to trust us ever again if Trump backs out?”

His comments come as the Trump administration continues pressing President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a U.S.-led proposal recognizing Russia’s seizure of Crimea.

Schumer’s concerns intensified after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff skipped a summit with European allies last week, choosing instead to push forward with Washington’s Moscow-favored framework.

This move, Schumer warned, risks damaging U.S. credibility not only in Europe but around the world. "Worst of all, it’s a sign that the United States is weak," he said. "It sends a signal to every dictator in China, in North Korea, in Iran, that if you stand up and bully Trump, you’re going to get your way."

Dissent is also growing within Trump’s own party. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) criticized Trump’s approach on April 25, warning that Putin was "playing America as a patsy" and urging the administration to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.

Trump himself has shown signs of frustration with Putin’s actions. Following a deadly Russian missile attack on Kyiv that killed 12 civilians and injured around 90 on April 24, Trump condemned the strikes in a post on Truth Social. "There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," he wrote, signaling growing doubts about Putin’s willingness to engage in serious peace talks.

Schumer, meanwhile, called it "a moral tragedy to undercut Zelensky" and abandon cease-fire efforts, but said he feared that Trump was "headed in that direction."

Next week could be critical in deciding future US involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, Rubio says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the upcoming week will be crucial for determining whether the U.S. will continue its involvement in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, NBC News reported on April 27.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Olena Goncharova

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
