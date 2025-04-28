Schumer criticizes Trump’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war, warns of risk to US alliances

This audio is created with AI assistance

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war on April 27, warning that the administration’s approach is damaging U.S. alliances and projecting weakness to adversaries.

Appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," Schumer said, “The Europeans have stood up for us — the whole West has stood up for us. They’ve put in money. They’ve used all kinds of diplomatic and economic tools to back us and how is Europe going to trust us ever again if Trump backs out?”

His comments come as the Trump administration continues pressing President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a U.S.-led proposal recognizing Russia’s seizure of Crimea.

Schumer’s concerns intensified after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff skipped a summit with European allies last week, choosing instead to push forward with Washington’s Moscow-favored framework.

This move, Schumer warned, risks damaging U.S. credibility not only in Europe but around the world. "Worst of all, it’s a sign that the United States is weak," he said. "It sends a signal to every dictator in China, in North Korea, in Iran, that if you stand up and bully Trump, you’re going to get your way."

Dissent is also growing within Trump’s own party. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) criticized Trump’s approach on April 25, warning that Putin was "playing America as a patsy" and urging the administration to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.

Trump himself has shown signs of frustration with Putin’s actions. Following a deadly Russian missile attack on Kyiv that killed 12 civilians and injured around 90 on April 24, Trump condemned the strikes in a post on Truth Social. "There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," he wrote, signaling growing doubts about Putin’s willingness to engage in serious peace talks.

Schumer, meanwhile, called it "a moral tragedy to undercut Zelensky" and abandon cease-fire efforts, but said he feared that Trump was "headed in that direction."