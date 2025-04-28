The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 949,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2025 8:30 AM 1 min read
Russian military training in Rostov, Russia, on Dec. 6, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 949,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 28.

The number includes 1,160 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,723 tanks, 22,338 armored fighting vehicles, 46,292 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,038 artillery systems, 1,373 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,083 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

North Korea confirms for first time it has deployed troops to fight alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast
In a statement reported by the state-run KCNA news agency, the ruling Workers’ Party described the deployment as demonstrating the “highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship” between North Korea and Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
