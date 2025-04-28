General Staff: Russia has lost 949,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 949,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 28.

The number includes 1,160 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,723 tanks, 22,338 armored fighting vehicles, 46,292 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,038 artillery systems, 1,373 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,083 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.