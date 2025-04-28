The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kyiv's Special Forces report raid on Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, dispute Moscow's claim of recapture

by Olena Goncharova April 28, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read
Two service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare a 120 mm mortar to fire at Russian positions as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Sumy Oblast, a few kilometres from the Russian border, Ukraine, on Sept. 30, 2024. (Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special forces from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted a raid on Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, capturing two Russian soldiers, the Special Operations Forces' press service reported on April 27.

"While the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (Valery) Gerasimov reports the 'liberation' of Kursk Oblast from Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces, operatives of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center continue to carry out missions in the area successfully," the statement said.

During the operation, a unit from Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade was targeted and destroyed, the Ukrainian military claims.

Ukrainian special forces captured two soldiers during the mission; one was evacuated on a stretcher, while the other was able to walk, the military said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately confirm the claims.

On April 27, the acting commander of Russia’s 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "scattered groups and individual soldiers" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighting in Kursk Oblast "will soon be destroyed."

The statement contradicted an earlier claim by Gerasimov that Russian forces have fully recaptured the territory of Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region partially held by Ukraine since last August.

North Korea confirms for first time it has deployed troops to fight alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast
In a statement reported by the state-run KCNA news agency, the ruling Workers’ Party described the deployment as demonstrating the “highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship” between North Korea and Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
