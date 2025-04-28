Kyiv's Special Forces report raid on Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, dispute Moscow's claim of recapture

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special forces from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted a raid on Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, capturing two Russian soldiers, the Special Operations Forces' press service reported on April 27.

"While the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (Valery) Gerasimov reports the 'liberation' of Kursk Oblast from Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces, operatives of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center continue to carry out missions in the area successfully," the statement said.

During the operation, a unit from Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade was targeted and destroyed, the Ukrainian military claims.

Ukrainian special forces captured two soldiers during the mission; one was evacuated on a stretcher, while the other was able to walk, the military said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately confirm the claims.

On April 27, the acting commander of Russia’s 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "scattered groups and individual soldiers" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighting in Kursk Oblast "will soon be destroyed."

The statement contradicted an earlier claim by Gerasimov that Russian forces have fully recaptured the territory of Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region partially held by Ukraine since last August.