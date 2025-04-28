The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Death toll of Russia's April 24 strike on Kyiv rises to 13

by Martin Fornusek and Anna Fratsyvir April 28, 2025 2:47 PM 2 min read
A woman looks at the destruction after a Russian missile strike on April 24, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian aerial attack on Kyiv on April 24 has risen to 13, as a 45-year-old man died in the hospital, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on April 28.

The man, who suffered severe burns, is survived by his underage daughter and a six-year-old adopted grandson. Their home was completely destroyed in the attack, Tkachenko reported.

The April 24 attack was one of the deadliest assaults on Kyiv in recent months. Russia launched a massive wave of missiles and drones overnight, killing 13 people and injuring almost 90 others, including six children. Fires broke out across residential neighborhoods, and debris from intercepted missiles fell in multiple districts, Kyiv officials said.

The strikes came just hours after the Kremlin renewed its demands for Ukraine to recognize Russia’s claims over four partially occupied regions, Crimea, declare neutrality, and end all Western military support.

Other Ukrainian regions, including Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, were also targeted in what officials described as a "massive combined strike."

Despite ongoing U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, including a Ukrainian offer to accept a 30-day pause in fighting, Russia has so far refused to agree.

Russia wants to ‘deceive America,’ ‘drag out war,’ Zelensky says
“Since March 11, when America proposed a complete and unconditional ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia, the Russians have used almost 8,500 aerial bombs, almost 200 missiles of various types, and almost 3,000 Shaheds,” Zelensky said on April 27.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Anna Fratsyvir

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.