The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, South Korea, United States, Russia, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

US, South Korea denounce North Korea's admission of Russia-Ukraine war involvement

by Martin Fornusek April 28, 2025 11:29 AM 2 min read
North Korean soldiers participate in a commemorative march in the plaza of the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on April 25, 2025, to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. (Kim Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and South Korea on April 28 denounced North Korea's acknowledgment of sending its troops to aid Russia in the war against Ukraine, with Seoul calling it an "admission of criminal act."

The statements come as both Moscow and Pyongyang admitted for the first time that North Korean soldiers were dispatched to fight alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast, with Russian President Vladimir Putin lauding them as "heroes."

"With their public admission of the deployment, while claiming they are fully in accordance with international law, they are once again mocking the international community. We strongly condemn this action," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean authorities said the move undermines the "stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," violates international norms, and urged North Korea and Russia to "cease their unlawful military cooperation."

In comments for Reuters, a U.S. State Department spokesperson also called on North Korea to cease its actions, noting that Moscow has also violated U.N. Security Council resolutions by training North Korean soldiers.

North Korea is among the countries whose support for Moscow has "perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war" and "bears responsibility" for the conflict, the spokesperson said.

Pyongyang has dispatched around 11,000 soldiers to Russia in the fall of 2024 to help fight off a Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian and South Korean officials said. An additional 3,000 troops were reportedly sent earlier this year after Kyiv reported that more than a third of North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured in combat.

Russia and North Korea admitted to the involvement shortly after the Kremlin announced the "completion" of its operation to retake Kursk Oblast, even as Ukraine says the fighting there is ongoing.

"The Russian people will never forget the achievement of the fighters of the Korean special forces," Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin on April 28.

"We will always honor the Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia, for our shared freedom, alongside their Russian brothers-in-arms."

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been one of the key allies of Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, providing not only soldiers but also artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and other supplies.

North Korea confirms for first time it has deployed troops to fight alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast
In a statement reported by the state-run KCNA news agency, the ruling Workers’ Party described the deployment as demonstrating the “highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship” between North Korea and Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.