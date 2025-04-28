'It's their own business' — China refuses to comment on North Korean troops fighting for Russia in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

China has refused to comment after both Moscow and Pyongyang confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops fighting against Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast, Ukrinform reported on April 28.

Despite North Korea's pariah status and Russia's isolation on the world stage after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has maintained economic and diplomatic ties with both countries.

But in a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told the journalists that "interaction between Pyongyang and Moscow, including military cooperation, is their own business."

"The Chinese government's position is not to interfere in relations between third countries," he added.

Earlier on April 28, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast under the orders of leader Kim Jong-un.

Russia confirmed it on April 26 for the first time. Until then, neither Moscow nor Pyongyang had publicly acknowledged the deployment.

In a statement reported by the state-run KCNA news agency, the ruling Workers’ Party described the deployment as demonstrating the "highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between North Korea and Russia.

The announcement came as the acting commander of Russia’s 810th Brigade told President Vladimir Putin that the remaining Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region would "soon be destroyed," RIA Novosti reported on April 27, contradicting earlier claims by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that Russian forces had fully recaptured the area.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said fighting in Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

While officially claiming neutrality, Beijing has deepened economic ties with Moscow, supported Russia against Western sanctions, and emerged as a top supplier of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense sector.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast. Zelensky later said that "several hundred" Chinese nationals were fighting on Russia's side.

China has denied any direct involvement in the war and claimed it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.