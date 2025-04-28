The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine, Prosecutor General's Office, Courts, EuroMaidan
Edit post

Ukraine's ex-President Yanukovych sentenced to additional 15 years in prison in absentia

by Anna Fratsyvir April 28, 2025 10:41 AM 3 min read
A communal worker replaces a Viktor Yanukovych pre-election placard in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Nov. 25, 2004. (Photo: Viktoria Synistra/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's former pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for inciting desertion and organizing illegal border crossings, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on April 28.

This is Yanukovych’s second conviction by a Ukrainian court. In 2019, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for high treason and complicity in waging war of aggression against Ukraine.

Yanukovych, Ukraine's former pro-Russian leader, was ousted following the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014 and subsequently fled to Russia.

The Podilskyi District Court in Kyiv also sentenced a former deputy chief of the State Security Administration, who was in charge of Yanukovych's security, to 10 years on related charges of desertion and facilitating illegal border crossings.

Although the statement did not explicitly name the official, Kostiantyn Kobzar served as Yanukovych's security chief. The State Security Administration is responsible for the personal safety of the president, other top officials, and their family members.

Prosecutors proved that on Feb. 23, 2014, Yanukovych, acting in coordination with his former security chief and Russian representatives, organized an unlawful escape from Ukraine for himself and other people.

According to the court, Yanukovych and at least 20 members of his inner circle and security personnel crossed the border by air without passing through an official checkpoint, using three Russian military helicopters.

They first flew from the Urzuf village in Donetsk Oblast to a military airfield in Yeysk, Russia, before traveling onward to Crimea with Russian military assistance, the statement read.

Yanukovych later reportedly induced State Security Administration service members to desert and facilitated their evacuation by Russian naval forces from Sevastopol to Russia.

The former president’s movements were closely coordinated by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and military officials, with direct approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin, prosecutors said.

The trial was conducted under a special procedure in absentia, as both defendants remain fugitives. Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation led the pre-trial investigation.

Yanukovych, 73, remains one of Ukraine’s most controversial political figures. He was rejected by the voters in the aftermath of the 2004 Orange Revolution, which overturned a rigged election in his favor. Nevertheless, he returned to win the presidency in 2010.

Yanukovych's presidency, widely seen as corrupt and authoritarian, drew Ukraine closer to Russia. In November 2013, his refusal to sign an association agreement with the European Union triggered mass protests known as the EuroMaidan Revolution.

After the deaths of nearly 100 protesters at the hands of security forces in February 2014, Yanukovych fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Russia. Ukrainian prosecutors believe that the former president currently resides in the village of Barvikha in Moscow Oblast.

The media reported in 2022 that the Kremlin had considered reinstalling Yanukovych in a leadership role if Russian forces had successfully seized Kyiv at the start of its full-scale invasion.

Yanukovych’s son made billions selling coal from occupied Ukrainian territories, media reports
The company behind the exports, Energoresurs, is registered in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and has exported nearly half a million tons of coal abroad between 2023 and 2024. According to the investigation, the firm sources coal from suppliers in occupied Donbas and transports it to Turkey by rail and sea.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.