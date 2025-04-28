6 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions over the past day killed at least six civilians and injured at least 13, regional authorities reported on April 28.

Moscow's forces have intensified their strikes against Ukrainian towns and cities even as Kyiv calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 73-year-old woman was injured during Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed five people and injured six, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. This included three people killed and five injured in an air strike against Kostiantynivka, which damaged 21 houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack against the town of Kupiansk injured a local doctor, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast injured five civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Four high-rise buildings and 17 houses were damaged.

One civilian was killed in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.