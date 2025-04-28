The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

6 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 28, 2025 10:58 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions over the past day killed at least six civilians and injured at least 13, regional authorities reported on April 28.

Moscow's forces have intensified their strikes against Ukrainian towns and cities even as Kyiv calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 73-year-old woman was injured during Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed five people and injured six, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. This included three people killed and five injured in an air strike against Kostiantynivka, which damaged 21 houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack against the town of Kupiansk injured a local doctor, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast injured five civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Four high-rise buildings and 17 houses were damaged.

One civilian was killed in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Trump urges Putin to ‘stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal’ to end Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump on April 27 voiced frustration with Russia and urged President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks. “I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek

3:29 PM
Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
