Trump says he believes Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea to Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 27 that he believes President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to give up Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace agreement, despite Kyiv’s consistent rejection of similar proposals.

When asked whether he thought Zelensky was willing to cede the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, Trump responded: "I think so."

Earlier this week, Trump accused Zelensky of undermining negotiations after the Ukrainian president rejected recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea as part of a potential peace agreement.

On April 22, Zelensky rejected the reported U.S. proposal to recognize Russia’s claim to Crimea, saying, "There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution."

Zelensky warned that any discussion of Crimea risks shifting negotiations into a framework dictated by the Kremlin. He said such proposals play directly into Russian President Vladimir Putin's "game."

Article 2 of Ukraine's constitution states that sovereignty "extends throughout its entire territory," which "within its present border is indivisible and inviolable." Any change in Ukraine's territory must be decided in a nationwide referendum authorised by the Ukrainian parliament.

Trump also voiced frustration with Russia and urged Putin to stop attacks and finalize a U.S.-brokered peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal," Trump told reporters when asked about his expectations for Putin. "We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it," he added, signaling growing impatience as negotiations stall.

Trump’s comments came after Russia launched its deadliest attack on Kyiv in nine months, with missile and drone strikes killing 12 people and injuring 90, including six children. "I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia," Trump said.