The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Europe, Ukraine Defense Industry
Edit post

Ukraine recorded the world's highest military burden in 2024, think tank reports

by Olena Goncharova April 28, 2025 7:20 AM 2 min read
A serviceman of an artillery unit of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade fires a weapon while on a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine, on March 31, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

World military spending surged to $2.72 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% increase from the previous year and the steepest annual rise since the end of the Cold War, according to a report released on April 28 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Ukraine’s military spending grew by 2.9% in 2024 to reach $64.7 billion, roughly 43% of Russia’s total expenditure. Defense costs accounted for 34% of Ukraine’s GDP—the highest military burden of any country that year, according to SIPRI. "Ukraine currently allocates all of its tax revenues to its military," the institute said, warning that limited fiscal space will make further increases difficult for Kyiv.

The think tank noted that heightened geopolitical tensions drove defense budgets higher across every region, with particularly sharp growth in Europe and the Middle East. "Over 100 countries around the world raised their military spending in 2024," SIPRI said, warning that prioritizing military budgets over other areas could have "significant effects on societies for years to come."

In Europe, military expenditures—including Russia’s—rose by 17%, pushing the continent’s defense spending beyond levels last seen at the end of the Cold War.

The war in Ukraine and uncertainty over U.S. commitment to NATO contributed to the sharp rise. Russia’s military spending reached an estimated $149 billion, a 38% jump from 2023 and double what it spent in 2015. According to SIPRI, this figure accounted for 7.1% of Russia’s GDP and 19% of its government budget.

The United States remained by far the world’s largest military spender, increasing its defense budget by 5.7% to reach $997 billion in 2024. This figure represented 66% of NATO’s military expenditure and 37% of global defense spending. SIPRI’s report highlights that U.S. defense investment drives broader global military trends, especially as tensions rise across multiple regions.

As governments funnel more resources into military security, SIPRI cautioned that the economic and social costs could be substantial: "The economic and social trade-offs could have significant effects on societies for years to come."

Trump urges Putin to ‘stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal’ to end Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump on April 27 voiced frustration with Russia and urged President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks. “I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.