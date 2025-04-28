The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump urges Putin to 'stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal' to end Ukraine war

by Olena Goncharova April 28, 2025 4:59 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump (L), and Walt Nauta, White House director of Oval Office operations, walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C. on April 27, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced frustration with Russia and urged President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks and finalize a U.S.-brokered peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal," Trump told reporters on April 27 when asked about his expectations for Putin. "We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it," he added, signaling growing impatience as negotiations stall.

Trump’s comments came after Russia launched its deadliest attack on Kyiv in nine months, with missile and drone strikes killing 12 people and injuring 90, including six children. "I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia," Trump said.

"I see [Zelensky] as calmer. I think he understands the picture, and I think he wants to make a deal," Trump said.

The administration has been increasing pressure on Ukraine and Russia to accept a deal, warning that the U.S. might "move on" if no agreement is reached soon.

Although full details of the proposal remain undisclosed, reports suggest it could involve U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory—an idea that President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected last week, declaring that "Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here."

Trump confirmed Sunday that Zelensky briefly raised the Crimea issue during their meeting ahead of Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome.

Describing his meeting with Zelensky at St. Peter’s Basilica as "good," "nice," and "beautiful," Trump acknowledged that Ukraine faces "a tough road ahead." He said Zelensky renewed his call for more weapons, a request Trump noted has been repeated for years. "We’re going to see what happens," Trump said. "I want to see what happens with respect to Russia."

The U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine reportedly includes terms more favorable to Moscow, including formal recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and a promise to lift sanctions. The plan also lacks security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Europe have created an alternative peace proposal that contains "robust security guarantees" and no promises of territorial concessions before a complete ceasefire is implemented.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.