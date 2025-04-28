The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ceasefire, Victory Day, Vladimir Putin, Andrii Sybiha
Edit post

'If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately' — Ukraine reacts to Putin's Victory Day truce

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2025 5:25 PM 2 min read
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha speaks during a joint press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on March 14, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted on April 28 to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a so-called "humanitarian" truce on the Victory Day, saying that Russia must immediately cease fire if it wants a truce.

The announcement comes as Moscow continues to reject Kyiv's demand for a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a broader peace deal.

The ceasefire will be in effect from midnight on May 8 until midnight on May 11, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days—so it is real, not just for a parade," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.

"Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire. And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days," he added.

The Victory Day ceasefire is the latest in a series of truce initiatives announced by Moscow, all of which Russia has violated.

Earlier this month, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21. Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Trump urges Putin to ‘stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal’ to end Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump on April 27 voiced frustration with Russia and urged President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks. “I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.