KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Security Council secretary denies owning property in US amid allegations of undeclared real estate

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Security Council secretary denies owning property in US amid allegations of undeclared real estate
Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, speaks at the Ciragan Palace following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23, 2025. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and his family do not own and "have never owned any real estate" in the U.S., his press service told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ukraine (RFE/RL) on Sept. 19.

The response came a day after the Kyiv-based Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) published an investigation claiming that it had identified eight properties in the U.S. allegedly linked to Umerov’s family, including three apartments in Florida, one in New York, and four villas near Miami.

According to AntAC, the former defense minister and his relatives were registered at these addresses. However, Umerov’s asset declarations only mention one apartment in the U.S., which is allegedly rented by his wife, who lives in the U.S. with their three children, the watchdog said.

In its response, Umerov’s press office described the investigation as "manipulative," asserting that "there is no hidden property," and that all assets subject to declaration have been "disclosed in full compliance with legal requirements."

"The family business and operations in the United States were established and functioning long before Rustem Umerov began any public or political career — well before he was elected as a member of parliament, and even more so before his appointment as the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council," the statement read.

According to the press service, Umerov's family rents one apartment in the U.S., as mentioned in the secretary's official declarations. His parents and brother reportedly live in two other properties and pay for them independently, it said.

"The remaining properties mentioned in the publication have no connection — as of the reporting period — to the family, relatives, or Rustem Umerov himself," the statement read.

Umerov’s legal team is preparing a lawsuit "to protect the right to the truth," according to the press service.

The politician served as the head of the State Property Fund between 2022 and 2023, and then as the defense minister until the major government reshuffle earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky initially said Umerov was considered for the ambassadorial post in the U.S., but that position eventually went to another ex-Cabinet member, Olha Stefanishyna.

Ex-Ukrainian officer commands Russian offensive on Kupiansk, BBC reports
Russia is massing forces near Kupiansk, attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian lines by dressing up in civilian clothes or going through gas pipelines, the Ukrainian military said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineUnited StatesRustem UmerovAnti-corruption
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 19
EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package.

The EU's executive arm is proposing a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters previously reported that the ban should take effect in January 2027, a year earlier than the originally planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

Friday, September 19
Show More

Editors' Picks