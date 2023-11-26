Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Media: Ukraine retaliated against Russia's mass attack with 35-drone-strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2023 5:35 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a massive Russian drone attack against Kyiv as the building was reportedly damaged by the drone debris on Nov. 25, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine attacked Russian military targets with about 35 drones overnight on Nov. 26 in response to Russia's mass Shahed attack against Ukraine a day earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a military intelligence source.  

Ukraine's drones were aimed at targets in Moscow and its region, as well as in Tula and Smolensk. Russia claimed that it had shot down 24 Ukrainian drones.  

According to Ukrainska Pravda's source, the attack is a signal to Russia that its strikes against civilians in Ukraine will be met with consequences.

"The war must be fought with the military in the war zones. Strikes on civilians and outside the war zone will not go unanswered," source said as cited by the media.

On the morning of Nov. 25, Russia struck Ukraine with 75 Shahed kamikaze drones, mainly targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense reported bringing down 74 of them.

As a result of the six-hour attack, at least two people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the capital.

Shaheds are an Iranian design — cheap, simple, long-range kamikaze drones, which have steadily replaced missiles in Russia's mass strikes, especially after thousands of advanced missiles had been fired.

Both Russia and Ukraine produce and field their own takes on the design.

Russia launches record number of drones against Ukraine on Holodomor Memorial Day
Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine over the course of six hours on Holodomor Memorial Day on Nov. 25. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, “this was the largest drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
