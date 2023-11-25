Russia launches record number of drones against Ukraine on Holodomor Memorial Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine over the course of six hours on Holodomor Memorial Day on Nov. 25. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, "this was the largest drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Russia launched a "record number of Shahed-131/136 type drones over Ukraine" with the "main direction of the attack" being Kyiv. As a result of the attack, five people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, and several buildings were damaged across the city.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that "the overhead line (in Kyiv) was de-energized and as a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions in the central part of the city were left without electricity."

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko highlighted the gravity of the attack on Telegram amid the worldwide remembrance of Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet Union in the 1930s that murdered millions of Ukrainians. The Memorial Day for Holodomor is supposed to take place every fourth Saturday of November.

"Today is a tragic date for Ukrainians," the post reads. "More than 10 million Ukrainians were starved to death by totalitarian Russia...Today, Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainians with missiles and drones, to leave them without heat and light in winter, and to destroy our cities and villages. It is once again committing genocide against the Ukrainian people."

The attack lasted for six hours and has become the most intense attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Details about casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure continue to be released.