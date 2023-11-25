Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Russian forces cover Shahed drones with carbon to hide them from air defense

by Dinara Khalilova November 25, 2023 5:49 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson Yurii Ihnat briefs the press on the consequences of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine and the work of the Air Force at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center in Kyiv on Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Evgen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s military began covering its Shahed attack drones with carbon to complicate the work of Ukrainian air defense, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on Nov. 25.

Speaking on national television, Ihnat was explaining the black color of drone debris found in Ukraine after Russia’s mass overnight attack.

Carbon is “an absorbing material for the radar signal," and the black color is supposed to make it harder for Ukrainian soldiers to identify and shoot down the drones in the sky, according to Ihnat. Most often, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles at night.

The photo shared by Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko via his Telegram channel allegedly shows the debris of a drone launched by Russian troops at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25, 2023. 

"Even earlier, they (Russian forces) were improving the drones they had received from Iran and those they had produced domestically, using composite materials for the reflective surface,” the spokesman added.

Overnight on Nov. 25, Russia carried out the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s air defense downed 74 out of 75 drones launched by Russian troops, according to the Air Force. Five people were reportedly injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

Russia has used Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian cities since September last year, regularly resulting in casualties among civilians.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:38 PM

Spokesperson: Navalny found, meets with lawyers.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "doing well" and has been located in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X on Dec. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.