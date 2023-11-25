Russia launches extensive drone attack in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an extensive four-hour drone attack in Kyiv on Nov. 25, injuring at least two people and damaging several residential and non-residential buildings.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram around 4:00 a.m. local time on Nov. 25 that Russian forces launched a drone attack across the suburbs of Kyiv. By 7:20 a.m., air defenses continued to operate in the city.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported around 7:50 a.m., that debris had fallen on a four-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.

Just an hour earlier, both Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and Serhii Popko, announced that the wreckage of a downed drone fell on a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, resulting in a fire.

Additionally, the second floor of a five-story residential building reportedly collapsed in the Solomianskyi District of the city as a result of the fall of drone debris. According to Klitschko, rescuers are working to unblock two women trapped in the rubble.

At least two victims were reported in Solomianskyi and a fire broke out on the premises of a kindergarten in the same district as a result of fallen debris of a downed drone. Also in Solomianskyi, an 11-year-old child was reportedly injured.

Throughout the night, the Air Force reported sightings of Shahed drones in the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kyiv.