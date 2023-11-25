Air Force: 74 of 75 Russian drones shot down by Ukraine overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 74 of the 75 drones launched by Russia in yet another massive Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 25, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine's air defense reportedly downed 74 Iranian-made Shahed drones, with around 40% destroyed by the Ukrainian forces' mobile fire groups.

Mobile fire groups conduct reconnaissance and engage airborne targets, boasting a key advantage over stationary air defense systems with rapid deployment, as fast as 10 minutes, and the flexibility to maneuver across varied terrain.

It is unclear what happened with the four drones not shot down by air defense.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian port town and the administrative center of Primorsko-Akhtarsky District of Krasnodar Krai.

The Russian attack was focused predominantly on Kyiv.

Air raid alarms were off in at least six Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the morning of Nov. 25 that "the overhead line (in Kyiv) was de-energized and as a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions in the central part of the city were left without electricity."

As a result of the attack, at least two people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the city.

The attack lasted for six hours and has become the most intense attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.