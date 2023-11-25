Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Air Force: 74 of 75 Russian drones shot down by Ukraine overnight

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 10:20 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 25, 2023. (Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 74 of the 75 drones launched by Russia in yet another massive Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 25, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine's air defense reportedly downed 74 Iranian-made Shahed drones, with around 40% destroyed by the Ukrainian forces' mobile fire groups.

Mobile fire groups conduct reconnaissance and engage airborne targets, boasting a key advantage over stationary air defense systems with rapid deployment, as fast as 10 minutes, and the flexibility to maneuver across varied terrain.

It is unclear what happened with the four drones not shot down by air defense.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian port town and the administrative center of Primorsko-Akhtarsky District of Krasnodar Krai.

The Russian attack was focused predominantly on Kyiv.

Air raid alarms were off in at least six Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the morning of Nov. 25 that "the overhead line (in Kyiv) was de-energized and as a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions in the central part of the city were left without electricity."

As a result of the attack, at least two people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the city.

The attack lasted for six hours and has become the most intense attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Air Force: Western countries leased Ukraine air defense systems
Western countries leased Ukraine air defense systems, said Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force’s spokesperson. “The fact that Ukraine can have these systems for use during the heating season is a significant and positive sign,” he said.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
