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Ukrainians resume protests, demand Fedorov's return despite Syrskyi's dismissal

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainians resume protests, demand Fedorov's return despite Syrskyi's dismissal
People gather to demand the reappointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister near the President's Office building, on July 24, 2026. (Tim Zadorozhnyy / The Kyiv Independent)

Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv and other cities on July 24 to demand that President Volodymyr Zelensky reinstate former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The demonstrations resumed after a three-day pause and a few days after Zelensky fulfilled one of the protesters' main demands by dismissing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointing General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a widely respected commander, as his successor.

Protesters now say their campaign will continue indefinitely until Fedorov is returned. The turnout, however, on July 24 was somewhat lower than a week prior.

Zelensky said on July 21 that he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

One person familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent earlier that Zelensky wants Fedorov to become deputy prime minister for military innovation.

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People gather to demand the reappointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister near the President's Office building, on July 24, 2026. (Tim Zadorozhnyy / The Kyiv Independent)

Fedorov, however, rejected the proposal, saying on July 23 that he would accept no position other than defense minister.

"There are only three positions in the country that, alongside the troops on the battlefield, shape the course of the war: the president, the defense minister, and the commander-in-chief," he said.

The dispute that preceded Fedorov's dismissal centered on his deteriorating relationship with Syrskyi.

Tensions between the two had been expected since Fedorov's appointment and reflected fundamentally different approaches to military leadership and organizational culture.

Zelensky has not provided a detailed explanation for dismissing Fedorov, referring only to the conflict between the former defense minister and Syrskyi.

Ukrainians have protested since July 16 over Fedorov's dismissal, initially calling both for his reinstatement and Syrskyi's removal.

During his tenure as defense minister, Fedorov oversaw a series of high-profile initiatives, including reforms and programs aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

The demonstrations have attracted thousands of participants in Kyiv, while smaller rallies have taken place in other cities across the country.

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the protest's public faces, announced on July 20 that organizers would suspend demonstrations until July 24 to give Zelensky time to reinstate Fedorov.

With no decision forthcoming, the protests resumed.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022 as a reporter for a local television channel. He later spent a year and a half at the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, first as a news anchor and later as a managing editor. He is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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