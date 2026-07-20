Protesters give Zelensky until Friday as he weighs Syrskyi's dismissal; decision expected soon

Another protest over President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov while keeping Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in office is scheduled to take place in Kyiv on July 20.

After the demonstration, organizers intend to pause the protests for three days, one of the movement's organizers, veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, told the Kyiv Independent.

The planned break comes as Zelensky is considering dismissing Syrskyi, one person familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. A decision is expected soon.

Ukrainians have held daily protests since July 16, opposing the removal of Fedorov, one of the country's youngest and most popular senior officials.

Koziatynskyi said the movement now has two clear demands: reinstating Fedorov as defense minister and removing Syrskyi as commander-in-chief.

During his tenure as defense minister, Fedorov oversaw a series of high-profile initiatives, including reforms and programs to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities. The demonstrations have drawn thousands of participants in Kyiv, with smaller rallies taking place in other cities across Ukraine.

"We've actually set a deadline of Friday for our demands to be met," he said.

Protesters hold placards and chant slogans during a demonstration against Ukraine's president's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and demanding the dismissal of Ukraine's army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in Kyiv on July 18, 2026. (Roman Pillpey / AFP via Getty Images)

"Today's event is not a protest — it's an action focused on our demands. Then there will be a three-day pause until Friday. And if our demand is met by Friday, we'll stop."

While it remains unclear whether Zelensky would return Fedorov to the Defense Ministry, the president is actively weighing Syrskyi's future.

The backlash has centered on the relationship between the two officials.

As details surrounding Fedorov's dismissal emerged, attention shifted to his deteriorating personal and professional relationship with Syrskyi.

Tensions between the two had been expected since Fedorov's appointment and reflected different approaches to military leadership and organizational culture.

Syrskyi has favored a highly centralized command structure rooted in Soviet military doctrine. He has faced criticism from soldiers and analysts for micromanagement and for fostering what critics describe as a Soviet-style command culture.

Zelensky's latest decisions have drawn criticism from lawmakers, veterans, and members of the public, many of whom have argued that removing Fedorov risks undermining reforms at the Defense Ministry while leaving concerns about military leadership.

Fedorov was offered another role focused on military technology and on overseeing the ministry's modernization, but according to a person familiar with the matter, he is only willing to return as defense minister.