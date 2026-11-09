Ukrainian parliament backs creation of Space Forces in first reading

Ukraine's parliament voted to advance legislation proposing the creation of Space Forces as a new branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces, with 252 lawmakers supporting the bill on Nov. 9, according to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

"The document envisages the development of space technologies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," the announcement said.

The bill was first registered in parliament on May 2, 2025, according to official parliamentary records. Draft law No. 13255 was approved in its first reading on Nov. 9. It must now return to parliament for a second reading before lawmakers can give it final approval.

The legislation seeks to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend against threats originating from space, according to the explanatory note published by parliament. It would provide the legal basis for establishing a dedicated military branch and integrating it into the structure of the armed forces.

Among the proposed measures are a national early-warning system to detect incoming missile launches and develop ways to counter such attacks, according to the Verkhovna Rada. The bill also envisages secure satellite communications for Ukraine's security and defense forces.

The proposal comes amid concerns over Ukraine's reliance on foreign satellite communications. In October, restrictions on SpaceX's Starshield service reportedly disrupted some Ukrainian military operations, highlighting the risks of depending on external providers for military satellite communications.

On Nov. 7, U.S. billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk amplified a social media post saying it was a "mistake" to give Ukraine access to Starlink terminals during Russia's full-scale invasion.

The post came after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Musk's outsized political influence in an interview with the German television program ZDF Magazin Royale.

"There is too much power in the hands of one very wealthy person. Such a concentration of power is dangerous," Zelensky said on Nov. 5.

That same day, Musk reposted a critique of Zelensky's comment on X, the social media platform he owns. Instead of directly addressing Zelensky's point about Musk's extreme wealth, the post argues that Ukraine should not have been given access to Starlink satellites.