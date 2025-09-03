KI logo
Ukraine destroys Russian speedboat as it attempts to land troops, Navy says, shares footage

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian Navy destroys a speedboat of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in footage published on Sept. 3, 2025. (Ukrainian Navy / Telegram)

Editor's note: The footage released by the Ukrainian Navy contains graphic content.

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed a speedboat of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, killing seven Russian soldiers and injuring four more, the military branch reported on Sept. 3.

The Russian vessel attempted to land airborne troops on the Tendra Spit, a narrow island stretching some 65 kilometers (40 miles) in the northern Black Sea off Ukraine's southern coast.

Ukrainian forces detected the operation and struck the boat.

Footage released by the Navy shows the strike was remotely directed from drones, though the weapon used has not been specified.

The incident marks the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks against Russian naval assets.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Aug. 21 destroying a Russian patrol boat near Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members.

A week later, on Aug. 28, HUR said it damaged a Russian Buyan-M-class small missile ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, near occupied Crimea in the Azov Sea.

Ukraine has destroyed a number of Russian vessels throughout the full-scale war, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, the Ivanovets missile corvette, and multiple high-speed landing crafts.

According to Kyiv, its campaign of missile and drone attacks against Russian naval assets destroyed or disabled one-third of the Black Sea Fleet, forcing it to withdraw much of its forces from occupied Crimea further east.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

