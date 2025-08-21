Ukraine destroys Russian patrol boat in Black Sea using drone-guided laser, intelligence says

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) struck a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea near the occupied town of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members, HUR reported on Aug. 21.

The Aug. 20 attack was carried out with a missile, guided by a laser designator operated from a drone, HUR claimed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military had said that Ukraine was already using laser technologies to hit Russian targets.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Zaliznyi Port, once a popular Black Sea resort, was occupied by Russia in 2022. It is located some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Kherson.

In late July, Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian weaponry and personnel during a combat operation on the Tendra Spit, an island off the coast of the occupied area of Kherson Oblast.