Wednesday, October 29, 2025
War

Ukrainian intelligence 'eliminates' Russian officer accused of war crimes in Kyiv Oblast

2 min read
by Kateryna Hodunova
A priest stands at a grave in Bucha where 13 more uncollected bodies were buried on Sept. 2, 2022. (Serhiy Morgunov)

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) "eliminated" on Oct. 25 a 45-year-old Russian lieutenant colonel Veniamin Mazzherin, involved in war crimes in Kyiv Oblast, the agency reported on Oct. 29.

Mazzherin took part in operations in Kyiv Oblast as a member of a special unit of the Russian National Guard known as Obereg ("Amulet" in English), HUR said. This unit has been implicated in war crimes and acts of genocide committed in Bucha and other cities across the oblast during February and March 2022.

As early as April 2022, Ukrainian authorities had identified soldiers from the Obereg unit and reportedly planned measures to eliminate them.

The car carrying Mazzherin exploded in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast on Oct. 25, according to HUR.

The city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast became one of the most recognized symbols of Russian brutality and aggression during the early stages of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces occupied Bucha in early March, and the city was liberated on March 31.

After Ukrainian troops regained control of the previously occupied territories, evidence of numerous war crimes emerged, including mass killings of civilians. On Yablunska Street alone, around 40 bodies were discovered.

A similar situation was documented in the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast after the Ukrainian army liberated the area from Russian occupation in September 2022. Four hundred forty-seven unidentified graves of civilians were discovered in the vicinity of the city, some of which showed signs of torture

Ukraine continues to document war crimes committed by the Russian military to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

