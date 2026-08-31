KI logo
War

Ukrainian forces reportedly target Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg, over 1,600 kilometers from border

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian forces reportedly target Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg, over 1,600 kilometers from border
Damage caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone that struck a residential high-rise during an attack on Yekaterinburg on Aug. 31, 2026.

Ukraine targeted a warehouse belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries in Yekaterinburg, more than 1,600 kilometers (nearly 990 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border, on Aug. 31, monitoring Telegram channels reported.

Local authorities declared a drone threat in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, home to Yekaterinburg, at around 9 a.m. local time. Sverdlovsk Oblast Governor Denis Pasler confirmed that the strike occurred near a logistics center but did not identify the company that owns the facility.

The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ said the target of the Ukrainian drones was a facility belonging to Wildberries, adding that one of the drones fell near the warehouse.

Meanwhile, debris fell on residential areas in the city, damaging three apartment buildings and injuring four people, according to the governor.

Pasler said no fires broke out at the damaged sites following the attacks, with the vast majority of the damage consisting of shattered windows.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims nor claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine has launched a large-scale campaign this summer targeting logistics hubs in Russia and Russian-occupied territories that often serve as storage sites for dual-use goods used in weapons production and other military purposes.

Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics facility housing an Ozon sorting center and delivery hub in the Russian city of Belgorod on Aug. 30, a day after another Ozon facility was reportedly targeted in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Ozon and Wildberries are Russia's two largest online marketplaces, serving millions of consumers and a vast network of sellers through their extensive e-commerce, warehousing and delivery networks. The companies are a major part of Russia's "platform economy," with their broader ecosystem accounting for about 8.5% of Russia's GDP and supporting more than 4 million jobs, according to Reuters.

read also

Is Wildberries a legitimate military target?
‘Everything except nukes’: As the world watches Wildberries, Russia unleashes war on Ukraine’s economy
WildberriesUkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaUkrainian attack
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 31
 (Updated:  )
Putin meets China's Xi at regional security summit.

The two leaders' meeting took place in a "friendly and constructive atmosphere" and focused on bilateral Russian-Chinese ties, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Show More

Editors' Picks

Ukrainian forces reportedly target Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg, over 1,600 kilometers from border