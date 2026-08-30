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Missile strike hits Belgorod, reportedly damaging Ozon facility and power plant

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by Anna Fratsyvir
Missile strike hits Belgorod, reportedly damaging Ozon facility and power plant
Smoke rises over Belgorod, Russia, following a reported missile strike on Aug. 30, 2026. (Exilenova+ / Telegram) 

Russia's Belgorod came under a missile attack on Aug. 30, with a logistics facility housing an Ozon sorting center and delivery hub damaged in the strike, according to Russian officials and the company.

The attack comes as Ukraine continues targeting Russian military and logistics infrastructure that supports Moscow's war effort.

Acting Belgorod Oblast Governor Alexander Shuvaev said there were casualties and several fires following what he described as a Ukrainian attack. He did not specify the locations of the strikes or provide further details on the number of people injured.

Ozon confirmed that its sorting center and delivery hub in Belgorod had been hit.

A fire broke out at the facility but was later contained, Ozon said. The company suspended deliveries and the acceptance of customer orders and goods from sellers in Belgorod and the surrounding region while it reorganizes its logistics routes.

OSINT Telegram channel Exilenova reported that the attack also damaged the Belgorod thermal power plant. It also reported a strike near the city's television tower.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

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Anna Fratsyvir

Assistant Opinion Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is an assistant opinion editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, and as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

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Missile strike hits Belgorod, reportedly damaging Ozon facility and power plant