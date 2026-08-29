Ukrainian forces reportedly strike Russian retail warehouse in Rostov Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck a warehouse in southern Russia belonging to appliance and electronics retailer DNS overnight on Aug. 29, monitoring channels reported.

The warehouse was set ablaze in the Russian town of Aksay as a result of the attack in Rostov Oblast, and on-site employees were evacuated afterwards, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

Residential buildings were also damaged in the area as a result of the strikes, the channel reported.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that the region is under attack, adding that it is still unclear whether there are any casualties.

"The city of Rostov-on-Don, and the Aksay, Bagayev, and Neklinovsky districts are under attack," he said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Aug. 28, Ukrainian drones struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery, one of Russia's largest oil processing facilities, the General Staff confirmed, with attacks also reported on Moscow and the region.

Ukraine has also conducted a campaign of attacks on Russian retailers, including e-commerce giants Wildberries and Ozon, over the summer.

On Aug. 27, warehouses belonging to Russian online retailer Ozon in the cities of Ufa and Orenburg in the Ural Mountains came under attack, the company reported.

Ukrainian forces targeted a Wildberries warehouse Aug. 26 as explosions rocked Tambov Oblast and Ukraine's occupied territories, monitoring channels reported.

Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer and has had a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor. The company's banking arm was sanctioned by the EU in July over its financial contribution to Russia's state budget.