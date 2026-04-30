Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian explosives plant in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck an explosives plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and explosions were heard in Novgorod Oblast overnight on April 30, social media channels reported.

In Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the Sverdlov Explosives plant was struck by Ukrainian drones, independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing local residents.

The state-owned plant is an integral part of Russia's defense sector, producing ammunition, explosives, and industrial chemicals for the war against Ukraine.

Dzerzhinsk is located approximately 770 kilometers (475 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Meanwhile, a series of explosions was heard in Novgorod Oblast, as air defense systems were engaged, independent Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The claims could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the southern Russian city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai in a third devastating drone strike, the General Staff said on April 28, further prolonging a major fire that has been raging for a second week.

Tuapse has faced intensified strikes over the past weeks, including strikes on the Tuapse oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning in the Russian town.

"This facility is involved in supplying the Russian Federation's occupation army on Ukrainian territory," the General Staff said in its Facebook statement, adding that the attack caused a fire and that the extent of the damage is being assessed.