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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian oil storage tanks before flames from previous attacks extinguished

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian oil storage tanks before flames from previous attacks extinguished
What purports to be oil storage tanks burning at an oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia overnight on April 28, 2026. (ExilenovaPlus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted oil storage tanks in Tuapse, Russia, before flames from previous strikes could be extinguished overnight on April 28, social media channels reported.

Tuapse has faced intensified strikes in recent days, including strikes on an oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning at the facility.

The oil storage tanks struck by Ukrainian drones are located on the territory of an oil refinery, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Tuapse is located about 233 kilometers (145 miles) from Ukraine, at the southeastern coast of occupied Crimea, and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

On April 26, an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl and several targets inside Russian-occupied territories were struck by Ukrainian drones overnight, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

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The Kyiv IndependentWolfgang Pusztai
Attacks on RussiaOil refineriesRussian oilRussia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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