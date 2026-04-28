Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian oil storage tanks before flames from previous attacks extinguished

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted oil storage tanks in Tuapse, Russia, before flames from previous strikes could be extinguished overnight on April 28, social media channels reported.

Tuapse has faced intensified strikes in recent days, including strikes on an oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning at the facility.

The oil storage tanks struck by Ukrainian drones are located on the territory of an oil refinery, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Tuapse is located about 233 kilometers (145 miles) from Ukraine, at the southeastern coast of occupied Crimea, and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

On April 26, an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl and several targets inside Russian-occupied territories were struck by Ukrainian drones overnight, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.