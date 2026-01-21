Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai, killing 2

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil terminal near the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was struck, sparking a blaze and killing two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported late on Jan. 21.

"There is currently a fire at the terminals, with four oil product tanks on fire. To deal with the consequences, 97 people and 29 pieces of equipment, including employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, have been mobilized," he claimed.

This is the second night in a row Krasnodar Krai has been under attack, Kondratyev said.

In the early hours of Jan. 21, 11 people were injured, and one was killed in an overnight attack in Russia's Republic of Adygea, while a separate drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Drones struck Krasnodar Krai's Afipsky oil refinery, sparking a fire at the facility, Russian media and local authorities reported.

The refinery is one of the largest in southern Russia. It has been repeatedly targeted in previous drone attacks, including strikes reported last September and November that caused fires at the facility.

Ukraine considers Moscow's energy sites as military targets as they directly fund Russia's war against Ukraine. Kyiv regularly strikes deep within Russia in an effort to diminish the Kremlin's fighting power.