Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai, killing 2

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Photo for illustrative purposes: A general view at the Sheskharis Oil Terminal of Chernomortransfneft, a brach of Transneft, on Aug. 20, 2015 in Novorossiysk, Russia. (Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil terminal near the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was struck, sparking a blaze and killing two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported late on Jan. 21.

"There is currently a fire at the terminals, with four oil product tanks on fire. To deal with the consequences, 97 people and 29 pieces of equipment, including employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, have been mobilized," he claimed.

This is the second night in a row Krasnodar Krai has been under attack, Kondratyev said.

In the early hours of Jan. 21, 11 people were injured, and one was killed in an overnight attack in Russia's Republic of Adygea, while a separate drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Drones struck Krasnodar Krai's Afipsky oil refinery, sparking a fire at the facility, Russian media and local authorities reported.

The refinery is one of the largest in southern Russia. It has been repeatedly targeted in previous drone attacks, including strikes reported last September and November that caused fires at the facility.

Ukraine considers Moscow's energy sites as military targets as they directly fund Russia's war against Ukraine. Kyiv regularly strikes deep within Russia in an effort to diminish the Kremlin's fighting power.

UkraineExplosion in RussiaRussian oilKrasnodar KraiRussia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

