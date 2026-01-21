KI logo
Republican congressman slams Trump's Russia policy, Greenland threats

by Tim Zadorozhnyy, Vladyslav Samusenko
The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R) about U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine, arguing that appeasing Russia would only invite further aggression and calling on tougher sanctions on Moscow. Bacon also criticizes Trump for his threats to seize Greenland, which could effectively end NATO and undermine U.S. leadership in Europe and the world.

Interview

Editors' Picks