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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fire burns at an industrial facility under a black sky
What purports to be a fire burning at the Krymskaya oil pumping station in Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai overnight on April 9, 2026. (Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil pumping station in Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, was struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on April 9, independent Telegram channel Astra reported.

An electrical substation on the territory of the Krymskaya oil pumping station caught fire as a result of the strike, the outlet reported.

Residents of the city reported that several explosions were heard amid a drone attack.

In the nearby village of Sauk-Dere, one person was killed, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Local authorities have not reported that drones have struck the oil pumping station.

Kondratyev claimed that drone debris fell on a field in the suburbs of Krymsk and on the territory of an "enterprise."

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Krymsk is located about 115 kilometers (70 miles) from Ukraine, east of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers these facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

On April 8, Ukrainian drones from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade struck a maritime oil terminal in Feodosia, in Russian-occupied Crimea, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi and the General Staff confirmed.

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Krasnodar KraiAttacks on RussiaRussian oilRussiaUkraine
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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