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Russian overnight attack damages 25 homes in Kharkiv, hits Izmail port infrastructure

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian overnight attack damages 25 homes in Kharkiv, hits Izmail port infrastructure
A fire seen at one of the many homes destroyed in Kharkiv, during Russia's overnight attack on May 18-19, 2026 (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched overnight strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine early on May 19, hitting infrastructure and residential areas in Odesa Oblast and Kharkiv, according to local authorities.

In Kharkiv, Russian drone strikes hit the Novobavarskyi district, injuring three people and damaging at least 25 private homes and one apartment building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The damage was caused by two waves of strikes, according to local officials. Rescue teams pulled two people from the rubble, while another person was believed to be trapped as search-and-rescue operations continued.

Separately, in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, port infrastructure facilities were damaged in a nighttime strike, the local administration said. Most aerial targets were intercepted over open territory, outside of populated areas.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the site and no casualties have been reported.

Russia has continued to target both critical infrastructure and civilian areas in overnight attacks across Ukraine.

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UkraineRussian attackOdesa OblastKharkiv
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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