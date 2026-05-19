Explosions rock Russia's Yaroslavl as Ukraine reportedly targets oil infrastructure in drone strike

Explosions were reported in the Russian city of Yaroslavl on the morning of May 19, according to local Russian media and officials, following a reported drone attack.

Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said the region had come under a Ukrainian drone attack and announced traffic restrictions on a key highway leading from the city toward Moscow.

Authorities closed part of the route and urged residents to avoid the area or use alternative roads for safety reasons.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also reported an allegedly repelled drone attack on the capital, saying four drones were shot down and citing “falling debris.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and the extent of the impact is still being clarified.

Yaroslavl is located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and lies approximately 230 kilometers (142 miles) northeast of Moscow, while Rostov-on-Don is situated in southern Russia roughly 230 kilometers (140 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes oil infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.