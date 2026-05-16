'Justified response' – Zelensky releases footage of Ukrainian strikes on Russian aircraft, other targets deep behind enemy lines

Ukraine struck several Russian military targets this week, including a Be-200 amphibious aircraft, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16, publishing footage of the attacks.

The strikes are part of Kyiv's broader campaign targeting Russian military infrastructure deep behind the enemy lines as Ukraine continues to expand its long-range strike capabilities.

While Zelensky did not specify when the attack on the aircraft occurred, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the aircraft was hit on May 15 in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai.

The Beriev Be-200 is a twin-engine amphibious aircraft designed for firefighting, search-and-rescue, and maritime patrol missions. Capable of taking off and landing both on runways and water, it is one of the most recognizable aircraft in its class.

0:00 / 1× Ukraine struck several Russian military targets this week, as demonstrated in footage published on May 16, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)

Zelensky said the targets struck this week also included a Kamov Ka-27 helicopter, a dry cargo ship carrying ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a "Redut-2US" communications system, and drones.

"Our long-range sanctions also struck Russian oil industry facilities and ships. Distances traversed: nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the line of contact," Zelensky said.

"These are entirely justified responses to what the Russians are doing."